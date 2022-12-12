IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 989 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

