IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

