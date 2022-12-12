IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AJRD opened at $53.89 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

