IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.