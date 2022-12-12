IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $588.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

