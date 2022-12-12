IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMP opened at $321.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.37 and its 200 day moving average is $275.75.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

