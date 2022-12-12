IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

