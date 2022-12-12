IMA Wealth Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 111.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 474,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $219.76 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

