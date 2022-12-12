IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 3,285 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.