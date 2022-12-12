IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

