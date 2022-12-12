IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $740,513 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.