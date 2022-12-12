IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

