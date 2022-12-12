Infini Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,108 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Match Group accounts for 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

