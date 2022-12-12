Infini Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,108 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Match Group accounts for 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
