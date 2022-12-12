Infini Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

