Infini Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,990 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. BankUnited comprises 0.1% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BKU opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

