Infini Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Datadog makes up 0.5% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,740,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

