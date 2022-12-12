Infini Capital Management Ltd Invests $121,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. NetScout Systems accounts for about 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

