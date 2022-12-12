Infini Capital Management Ltd Invests $216,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. BorgWarner comprises 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $267,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 329.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 213,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $926,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.47 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

