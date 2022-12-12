Infini Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. GitLab accounts for 0.1% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 2.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.