Infini Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,078 shares during the period. nCino accounts for 18.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Infini Capital Management Ltd owned 0.40% of nCino worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.35.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

