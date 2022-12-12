Infini Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $248.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

