Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.30 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,519,269.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 224,190 shares of company stock worth $1,991,906 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

