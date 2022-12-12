Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.30 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,519,269.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 224,190 shares of company stock worth $1,991,906 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.