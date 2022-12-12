Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases £2,919.72 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,919.72 ($3,560.20).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu purchased 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,857.94).

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,828.31).

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.08) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.67. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £922.90 million and a PE ratio of 415.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

