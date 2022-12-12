Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,500 shares of company stock worth $21,225,167 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

