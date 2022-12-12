International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

