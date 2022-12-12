International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,554 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

