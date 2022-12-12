International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

