Intrust Bank NA Acquires 547 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.31 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

