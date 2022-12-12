Intrust Bank NA Acquires 717 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPL by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.