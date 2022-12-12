Intrust Bank NA Buys 401 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

