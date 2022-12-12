Intrust Bank NA Purchases 280 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

