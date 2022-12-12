Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

ONTO opened at $76.17 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

