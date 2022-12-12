Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $6,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $399.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.76.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.