Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $117,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $270.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.