Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 53.0% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.04 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

