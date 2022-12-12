Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ipsen from €107.00 ($112.63) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

