IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $175,759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQV opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

