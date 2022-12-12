Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 5th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 129.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

