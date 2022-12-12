iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $75.04 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

