iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

