Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,256,518 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2,776.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $116,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

