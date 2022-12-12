JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 262.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.20).

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.96) to GBX 630 ($7.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Long purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,569.56).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 0.2 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

LON:JD opened at GBX 122.90 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,048.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.33. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.40 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.