Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €36.67 ($38.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.20. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($61.05). The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

