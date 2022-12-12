Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.11 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brunswick by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.