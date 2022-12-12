Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 165,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,537,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,867,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

