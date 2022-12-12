JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €11.75 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.37) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GYC stock opened at €9.59 ($10.09) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.48) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($21.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

