JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA opened at €23.37 ($24.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.60 and a 200-day moving average of €26.95. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 52-week high of €51.30 ($54.00).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

