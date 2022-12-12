JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.42) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.3 %
EPA:STM opened at €36.90 ($38.84) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($22.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.53.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
