JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target to €5.25

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

