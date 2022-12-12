JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €69.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €69.00 ($72.63) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($73.68) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($106.32) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

